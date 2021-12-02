SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) – U.S. Sailors observe flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 12, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 09:23 Photo ID: 6519643 VIRIN: 210212-N-GS837-1226 Resolution: 5537x2698 Size: 885.02 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.