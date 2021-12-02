SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) – U.S. Sailors observe flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 12, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 09:23
|Photo ID:
|6519643
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-GS837-1226
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
