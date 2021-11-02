SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2021) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Jessica Gearhardt, from Flagler Beach, Fla., left, teaches Airman Adrian Brletic, from Orlando, Fla., how to dismantle an M2HB machine gun aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 11, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 09:23 Photo ID: 6519647 VIRIN: 210211-N-ZX120-1050 Resolution: 4837x3225 Size: 10.47 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: FLAGLER BEACH, FL, US Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.