After completing quarantine, repatriated Marshallese citizens pose for a group photo Feb. 6 at the Kwaj Lodge with personnel from USAG-KA Command, Kwajalein Atoll Local Government and RMI law enforcement. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 00:42
|Photo ID:
|6519510
|VIRIN:
|210206-A-R1322-006
|Resolution:
|2100x934
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marshall Islands Residents Return Home [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marshall Islands Residents Return Home
LEAVE A COMMENT