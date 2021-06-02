Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home [Image 1 of 6]

    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Repatriated Marshallese citizens Jedidiah Kebankij Jr. Kabua, center, and his mother Roanna Zackhras, right, pose for a photo aboard the White Boat with Pearl Kabua Patrick before returning home from U.S. Army Garrison – Kwajalein Atoll Feb. 6. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 00:41
    Photo ID: 6519505
    VIRIN: 210206-A-R1322-001
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Islands Residents Return Home [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home
    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home
    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home
    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home
    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home
    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kwajalein
    Kwajalein Hourglass

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT