    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home [Image 3 of 6]

    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    The crew of the White Boat helps Marshallese citizens aboard following their Feb. 6 repatriation on U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 00:41
    Photo ID: 6519507
    VIRIN: 210206-A-R1322-003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: MH
    This work, Marshall Islands Residents Return Home [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

