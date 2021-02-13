Marshall Islands Residents Return Home

Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Republic of the Marshall Islands citizens Zilla Ishimura and her daughter Lula Faith...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Republic of the Marshall Islands citizens Zilla Ishimura and her daughter Lula Faith Joran are ready to return home to Ebeye Feb. 6 following repatriation on U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll. Their homecoming takes place after months stranded abroad due to travel restrictions. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch) see less | View Image Page

After many months stranded abroad by travel restrictions, more than 40 COVID-free citizens of the Republic of the Marshall Islands were released from quarantine at the U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll repatriation center Feb. 6.



Comprised of students, professionals, parents and children—some less than 1 year old—the group is the second party of RMI citizens repatriated after completing numerous medical tests and a mandatory five-week quarantine required for their return home.



The early-morning check-out process at the garrison Kwaj Lodge began with breakfast. Group members passed through Customs inspections and visited with RMI Immigration officers to verify paperwork and documentation for reentry into the country. Medical support staff and Kwajalein personnel cheered as the returning residents waved farewell and got ready to see family and community members after many months.



Personnel from USAG-KA Command, Kwajalein logistics and the RMI Liaison Office assisted group members with transportation to the Dock Security Checkpoint. After claiming luggage, they boarded a special transport—the White Boat—home to Ebeye.



Returning residents have missed family gatherings, graduations, community milestones and simply being home. Roanna Zackhras said she wanted to cruise around Ebeye and enjoy being back.



“Just looking forward to seeing all my friends,” Pearl Kabua Patrick said.

Others looked forward to reuniting with family, while some young group members would meet relatives for the first time.



For Zilla Ishimura, being away was not an easy experience.

“I was stuck in Honolulu with no family,” Ishimura said.



After leaving the atoll to give birth, RMI travel restrictions caused Ishimura to be stranded abroad. Among Ishimura’s luggage at Echo Pier Feb. 6 was a stroller for her young daughter, Lula Faith Joran. Now, their long wait was finally over. Together, mother and daughter boarded the White Boat to finish their journey home.