Repatriated Marshallese citizen Imata Kabua II collects personal items and throws a shaka signal in the air on U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll Feb. 6 before returning to Ebeye. Kabua is one of several citizens stranded abroad by travel restrictions during the pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 00:42 Photo ID: 6519509 VIRIN: 210206-A-R1322-005 Resolution: 1196x2558 Size: 1.5 MB Location: MH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marshall Islands Residents Return Home [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.