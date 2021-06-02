Repatriated Marshallese citizen Imata Kabua II collects personal items and throws a shaka signal in the air on U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll Feb. 6 before returning to Ebeye. Kabua is one of several citizens stranded abroad by travel restrictions during the pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 00:42
|Photo ID:
|6519509
|VIRIN:
|210206-A-R1322-005
|Resolution:
|1196x2558
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marshall Islands Residents Return Home [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marshall Islands Residents Return Home
