    USS America conducts flight operations [Image 14 of 18]

    USS America conducts flight operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210211-N-NJ919-1390 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 05:02
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    HSC 25
    USS America

