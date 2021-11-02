USS America conducts flight operations

210211-N-NJ919-1195 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

