    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 18]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210211-N-IO312-1001 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2021) An MV-22B Osprey from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares to take off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 05:01
    Photo ID: 6518488
    VIRIN: 210211-N-IO312-1001
    Resolution: 3773x2830
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 18 of 18], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operations
    Flight
    V22 Osprey
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    FreeAndOpen

