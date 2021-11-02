USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

210211-N-IO312-1019 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2021) An MV-22B Osprey from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares to take off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

