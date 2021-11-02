Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America conducts flight operations [Image 16 of 18]

    USS America conducts flight operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210211-N-NJ919-2093 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2021) A CH-53E helicopter assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 05:02
    Photo ID: 6518504
    VIRIN: 210211-N-NJ919-2093
    Resolution: 4588x3059
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts flight operations [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    HSC 25
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT