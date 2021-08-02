Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is my story: Sgt. Avery Luengo MCIPAC NCO of the Year [Image 9 of 12]

    This is my story: Sgt. Avery Luengo MCIPAC NCO of the Year

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Avery Luengo, the platoon sergeant for G-6 Customer Service Branch, climbs a rope at Gunners Gym on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 8, 2020. Luengo remains proactive with his Marines and his own duties by being a force multiplier and exceeding the standard of a noncommissioned officer by earning several awards and certifications through various demanding billets. Luengo is a native of Reynosa, Mexico, and McAllen, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 01:50
    Photo ID: 6518407
    VIRIN: 210208-M-TS451-2415
    Resolution: 3538x4000
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: MCALLEN, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is my story: Sgt. Avery Luengo MCIPAC NCO of the Year [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Karis Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    This is my story: Sgt. Avery Luengo MCIPAC NCO of the Year

    TAGS

    Leadership
    NCO
    MCMAP

