This is my story: Sgt. Avery Luengo MCIPAC NCO of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Avery Luengo, the platoon sergeant for G-6 Customer Service Branch, prepares the proper personal protective equipment prior to a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2020. Luengo remains proactive with his Marines and his own duties by being a force multiplier and exceeding the standard of a noncommissioned officer by earning several awards and certifications through various demanding billets. Luengo is a native of Reynosa, Mexico, and McAllen, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

