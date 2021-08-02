U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Avery Luengo, the platoon sergeant for G-6 Customer Service Branch, applies chalk to grip pads at Gunners Gym on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 8, 2020. Luengo remains proactive with his Marines and his own duties by being a force multiplier and exceeding the standard of a noncommissioned officer by earning several awards and certifications through various demanding billets. Luengo is a native of Reynosa, Mexico, and McAllen, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 01:49 Photo ID: 6518404 VIRIN: 210208-M-TS451-1927 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 2 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: MCALLEN, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This is my story: Sgt. Avery Luengo MCIPAC NCO of the Year [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Karis Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.