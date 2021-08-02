U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Avery Luengo, the platoon sergeant for G-6 Customer Service Branch, utilizes a fast rope at Gunners Gym on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 8, 2020. Luengo remains proactive with his Marines and his own duties by being a force multiplier and exceeding the standard of a noncommissioned officer by earning several awards and certifications through various demanding billets. Luengo is a native of Reynosa, Mexico, and McAllen, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 01:49
|Photo ID:
|6518405
|VIRIN:
|210208-M-TS451-2033
|Resolution:
|2667x4000
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|MCALLEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, This is my story: Sgt. Avery Luengo MCIPAC NCO of the Year [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Karis Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
This is my story: Sgt. Avery Luengo MCIPAC NCO of the Year
LEAVE A COMMENT