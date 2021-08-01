SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021

210108-N-EJ843-0027 GROTON, Conn. (Jan. 8, 2021) Sharon Rode, American Red Cross collection technician, checks for a vein on Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Aaron Wagner before he donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive event held at the Chaplain Center onboard the base. The American Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that supplies approximately 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

