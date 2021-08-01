SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021

210108-N-EJ843-0024 GROTON, Conn. (Jan. 8, 2021) Cmdr. Jamie Stall-Ryan, chaplain, SUBASE New London squeezes a stress ball as he donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive event held at the Chaplain Center onboard the base. Donors contributed 32 units of blood, which will help save up to 102 lives according to American Red Cross officials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

