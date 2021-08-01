Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021 [Image 3 of 7]

    SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210108-N-EJ843-0024 GROTON, Conn. (Jan. 8, 2021) Cmdr. Jamie Stall-Ryan, chaplain, SUBASE New London squeezes a stress ball as he donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive event held at the Chaplain Center onboard the base. Donors contributed 32 units of blood, which will help save up to 102 lives according to American Red Cross officials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 12:23
    Photo ID: 6517386
    VIRIN: 210108-N-EJ843-0024
    Resolution: 1733x1153
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021
    SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021
    SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021
    SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021
    SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021
    SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021
    SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Submarine Base New London
    SUBASE
    American Red Cross Blood Drive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT