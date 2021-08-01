SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021

210108-N-EJ843-0023 GROTON, Conn. (Jan. 8, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore gives a thumbs up as he donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive event held at the Chaplain Center onboard the base. The American Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that supplies approximately 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

