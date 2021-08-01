210108-N-EJ843-0023 GROTON, Conn. (Jan. 8, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore gives a thumbs up as he donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive event held at the Chaplain Center onboard the base. The American Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that supplies approximately 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 12:23
|Photo ID:
|6517385
|VIRIN:
|210108-N-EJ843-0023
|Resolution:
|1733x1153
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT