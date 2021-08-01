Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Story by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    GROTON, Conn. – Sailors onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London donated 42 pints of blood during a blood drive run by the American Red Cross at the base Chaplain Center, Jan. 8.

    As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on after nearly a year, the need for blood is at an all-time high.

    “Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood,” said Jennifer Gartsu, account manager, for Red Cross Blood Services in Connecticut. “Right now there is an emergency need for convalescent plasma. All donors who are feeling healthy are asked to come donate blood, which will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. If the donor tests positive, then we will ask if they would be interested in donating convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients that are in the hospital currently.”

    Those involved with the drive praised the generosity and charitable spirit of their shipmates and fellow Americans.

    “Seeing people come out during a pandemic, especially people that serve in the military, further proves their selflessness,” said Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jeffery Murray, primary coordinator for SUBASE blood drives. “It really shows how caring of a person you are and how much you care about your community.”

    The blood drive ran smoothly as the SUBASE New London team maintained COVID-19 mitigations. Mitigations in place included ensuring all personnel wore facial coverings, maintained physical distancing, and all surfaces were sanitized before and after being use. The Red Cross received enough blood during the drive to save up to 102 lives. This was the third blood drive the base hosted since the start of the pandemic.

    To learn more about the American Red Cross or become a donor, visit their website at www.redcrossblood.org.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 12:23
    Story ID: 388873
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021, by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Submarine Base New London
    SUBASE
    American Red Cross Blood Drive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT