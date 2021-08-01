SUBASE Hosts First Blood Drive of 2021

GROTON, Conn. – Sailors onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London donated 42 pints of blood during a blood drive run by the American Red Cross at the base Chaplain Center, Jan. 8.



As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on after nearly a year, the need for blood is at an all-time high.



“Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood,” said Jennifer Gartsu, account manager, for Red Cross Blood Services in Connecticut. “Right now there is an emergency need for convalescent plasma. All donors who are feeling healthy are asked to come donate blood, which will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. If the donor tests positive, then we will ask if they would be interested in donating convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients that are in the hospital currently.”



Those involved with the drive praised the generosity and charitable spirit of their shipmates and fellow Americans.



“Seeing people come out during a pandemic, especially people that serve in the military, further proves their selflessness,” said Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jeffery Murray, primary coordinator for SUBASE blood drives. “It really shows how caring of a person you are and how much you care about your community.”



The blood drive ran smoothly as the SUBASE New London team maintained COVID-19 mitigations. Mitigations in place included ensuring all personnel wore facial coverings, maintained physical distancing, and all surfaces were sanitized before and after being use. The Red Cross received enough blood during the drive to save up to 102 lives. This was the third blood drive the base hosted since the start of the pandemic.



To learn more about the American Red Cross or become a donor, visit their website at www.redcrossblood.org.

