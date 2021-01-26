Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    210126-N-DK042-1028 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2021) Steelworker Constructionman Elam Winston, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), welds a stanchion during repairs to an elevated platform on NAB Coronado, Jan. 26, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6516508
    VIRIN: 210126-N-DK042-1028
    Resolution: 4721x3147
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACb 1 Sailor Welds [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steelworker

    Seabees
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1
    NAB Coronado
    ACB 1

