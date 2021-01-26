ACb 1 Sailor Welds

210126-N-DK042-1028 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2021) Steelworker Constructionman Elam Winston, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), welds a stanchion during repairs to an elevated platform on NAB Coronado, Jan. 26, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)
