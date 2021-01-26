210126-N-DK042-1028 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2021) Steelworker Constructionman Elam Winston, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), welds a stanchion during repairs to an elevated platform on NAB Coronado, Jan. 26, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 18:53 Photo ID: 6516508 VIRIN: 210126-N-DK042-1028 Resolution: 4721x3147 Size: 1.46 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACb 1 Sailor Welds [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.