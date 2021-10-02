210210-N-DK042-1011 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Feb. 10, 2021) Seaman Kadeem Jnofinn, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), paints the hull of an Improved Navy Lighterage System craft on NAB Coronado, Feb. 10, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 18:53 Photo ID: 6516504 VIRIN: 210210-N-DK042-1011 Resolution: 4510x3007 Size: 1.22 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACB 1 Sailor Paints INLS [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.