ACB 1 Sailor Measures for Metalwork

210203-N-DK042-1020 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Feb. 3, 2021) Steelworker 3rd Class Thomas Regan, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), takes distance and angle measurements for metalwork on NAB Coronado, Feb. 3, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

