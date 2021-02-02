ACB 1 Sailor Grinds Metal

210202-N-DK042-1006 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2021) Steelworker Constructionman Alexander Rose, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), grinds out a metal strip in preparation for welding on NAB Coronado, Feb. 2, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

