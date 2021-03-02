210203-N-DK042-1027 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Feb. 3, 2021) Steelworker 3rd Class James Baxter, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), welds metal pieces together to create a support structure on NAB Coronado, Feb. 3, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 18:53
|Photo ID:
|6516505
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-DK042-1027
|Resolution:
|4331x2887
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACB 1 Sailor Welds [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT