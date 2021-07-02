A maintenance tow team from the 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, tow a C-17 Globemaster III from the flight line to a hangar to facilitate maintenance out of the weather at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2021. As snow fell, the base continued normal operations and prepared for additional snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 21:42 Photo ID: 6515328 VIRIN: 210207-F-BO262-1038 Resolution: 4778x2776 Size: 2.83 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover works through snow storm [Image 13 of 13], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.