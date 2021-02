Team Dover works through snow storm

A maintenance tow team from the 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, tow a C-17 Globemaster III from the flight line into a hangar to facilitate maintenance out of the weather at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2021. As snow fell, the base continued normal operations and prepared for additional snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

