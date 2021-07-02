Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Dover works through snow storm [Image 5 of 13]

    Team Dover works through snow storm

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A snow-covered C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2021. As snow fell, the base continued normal operations and prepared for additional snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 21:42
    Photo ID: 6515322
    VIRIN: 210207-F-BO262-1017
    Resolution: 4815x3127
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover works through snow storm [Image 13 of 13], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm
    Team Dover works through snow storm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Snow
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT