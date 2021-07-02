A snow-covered C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2021. As snow fell, the base continued normal operations and prepared for additional snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 21:42
|Photo ID:
|6515322
|VIRIN:
|210207-F-BO262-1017
|Resolution:
|4815x3127
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, Team Dover works through snow storm [Image 13 of 13], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
