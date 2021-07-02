Team Dover works through snow storm

Maintainers from the 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, walk toward a C-17 Globemaster III to check on repairs being made to the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit door at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2021. As snow fell, the base continued normal operations and prepared for additional snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 02.07.2021
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US