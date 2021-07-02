While in tow, a C-17 Globemaster III t-tail passes by the U.S. flag painted on a hangar at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2021. The aircraft was towed into a hangar to facilitate maintenance out from the weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
This work, Team Dover works through snow storm [Image 13 of 13], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
