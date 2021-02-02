A U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter receives a cleaning at Kastner Army Heliport after returning from deck landing qualifications with the USS Benfold (DDG-65) Feb. 2. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 01:38
|Photo ID:
|6512217
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-RG339-188
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts deck landing qualifications with USS Benfold (DDG-65) [Image 20 of 20], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
