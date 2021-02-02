Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts deck landing qualifications with USS Benfold (DDG-65) [Image 19 of 20]

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts deck landing qualifications with USS Benfold (DDG-65)

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    A U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter returns to Kastner Army Heliport after successfully conducting deck landing qualifications Feb. 2. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 01:37
    Photo ID: 6512216
    VIRIN: 210202-A-RG339-150
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts deck landing qualifications with USS Benfold (DDG-65) [Image 20 of 20], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    USS Benfold (DDG-65)

