    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts deck landing qualifications with USS Benfold (DDG-65) [Image 14 of 20]

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts deck landing qualifications with USS Benfold (DDG-65)

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    A U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter takes off from the USS Benfold (DDG-65) while conducting deck landing qualifications in the Sagami Bay Feb. 2. Both helicopters completed several landing and takeoffs guided by Sailors on the flight deck while communicating with the control room abroad the Ashland. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 01:37
    Photo ID: 6512211
    VIRIN: 210202-A-RG339-933
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts deck landing qualifications with USS Benfold (DDG-65) [Image 20 of 20], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    USS Benfold (DDG-65)

