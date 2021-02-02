U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts deck landing qualifications with USS Benfold (DDG-65)

A U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan UH-60 mechanic, helps observe the flight deck of the USS Benfold (DDG-65) as a UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter lands in the Sagami Bay Feb. 2. The helicopter completed several landing and takeoffs guided by Sailors on the flight deck while communicating with the control room abroad the Ashland. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

