A U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan UH-60 mechanic, helps observe the flight deck of the USS Benfold (DDG-65) as a UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter lands in the Sagami Bay Feb. 2. The helicopter completed several landing and takeoffs guided by Sailors on the flight deck while communicating with the control room abroad the Ashland. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 01:37
|Photo ID:
|6512210
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-RG339-881
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts deck landing qualifications with USS Benfold (DDG-65) [Image 20 of 20], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT