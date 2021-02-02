U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducts deck landing qualifications with USS Benfold (DDG-65)

The USS Benfold (DDG-65) maneuvers in the Sagami Bay during deck landing qualifications with U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan Feb. 2. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|02.02.2021
|02.08.2021 01:37
|6512215
|210202-A-RG339-117
|6720x4480
|7.1 MB
|KANAGAWA, JP
|4
|2
