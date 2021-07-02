A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. flies over Northern Florida after refueling a B-2 Spirit. A B-2 Spirit performed alongside a B-1B Lancer and a B-52 Stratofortress for the Super Bowl LV flyover on Feb. 7, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 00:05
|Photo ID:
|6512132
|VIRIN:
|210207-F-GI539-1222
|Resolution:
|4016x2868
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, B-2 Spirit is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 24 of 24], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
