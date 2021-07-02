B-2 Spirit is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker

A boom operator assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. looks out of the boom pod at a B-2 Spirit, Feb 7, 2021. A B-2 Spirit performed alongside a B-1B Lancer and a B-52 Stratofortress for the Super Bowl LV flyover on Feb. 7, 2021.

Date Taken: 02.07.2021
Location: TAMPA, FL, US