Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 00:07 Photo ID: 6512138 VIRIN: 210207-F-GI539-1224 Resolution: 4016x2868 Size: 10.9 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, B-2 Spirit is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 24 of 24], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.