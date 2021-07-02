Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker

    B-2 Spirit is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb 7, 2021. A B-2 Spirit performed alongside a B-1B Lancer and a B-52 Stratofortress for the Super Bowl LV flyover on Feb. 7, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 00:07
    Photo ID: 6512138
    VIRIN: 210207-F-GI539-1224
    Resolution: 4016x2868
    Size: 10.9 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 24 of 24], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    B-2 Spirit
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    sblvflyover
    sblvflyoverfet

