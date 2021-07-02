Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 13 of 24]

    B-2 Spirit is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. look at the horizon from a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to refueling a B-2 Spirit, Feb 7, 2021. A B-2 Spirit performed alongside a B-1B Lancer and a B-52 Stratofortress for the Super Bowl LV flyover on Feb. 7, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 00:05
    Photo ID: 6512120
    VIRIN: 210207-F-GI539-1153
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 12.27 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 24 of 24], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    B-2 Spirit
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    sblvflyover
    sblvflyoverfet

