Super Bowl LV flyover crews visits with local community

Senior Airman Chrisitan Galloway, 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flight control specialist, watches as members of the local community tour the B-1B Lancer at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021. The B-1, alongside the B-52H Stratofortress and B-2 Spirit, will take part in a flyover during Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

