Super Bowl LV flyover crews visits with local community

Chris Carter, NFL Hall of Famer, receives a 9th Bomb Squadron Patch from Capt. Rich Davison, 9th BS B-1B Lancer pilot, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021. Members of the local community were invited to tour some of the aircraft that would be participating in the Super Bowl LV flyover at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US