Super Bowl LV flyover crews visits with local community

Chris Carter, NFL Hall of Famer, tours a B-1B Lancer and a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021. Crews from Air Force Global Strike Command and MacDill AFB will take part in the Super Bowl LV flyover at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
