    Super Bowl LV flyover crews visits with local community [Image 4 of 6]

    Super Bowl LV flyover crews visits with local community

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Chris Carter, NFL Hall of Famer, tours a B-1B Lancer and a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021. Crews from Air Force Global Strike Command and MacDill AFB will take part in the Super Bowl LV flyover at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 09:38
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    SBLV
    SBLV Flyover

