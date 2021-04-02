Super Bowl LV flyover crews visits with local community

Captain Fear, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mascot, tours a B-1B Lancer at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Feb. 4, 2021. The B-1, alongside the B-52H Stratofortress and B-2 Spirit, will take part in the Super Bowl LV flyover at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 09:38
|Photo ID:
|6511671
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-LC363-1113
|Resolution:
|3934x2213
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
