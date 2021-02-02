Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    632nd Support Maintenance Company specialty platoon [Image 2 of 5]

    632nd Support Maintenance Company specialty platoon

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Cody Rains, a tactical power generation specialist assigned to 632nd Support Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, tests battery function at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 3. Batteries are brought in, tested, and charged for 24-hours to ensure they are functional and in good operation to remain mission ready and decrease the amount of deadlined equipment.

    87th CSSB
    3rd DSB

