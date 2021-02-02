632nd Support Maintenance Company specialty platoon

Spc. Cody Rains, a tactical power generation specialist assigned to 632nd Support Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, tests battery function at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 3. Batteries are brought in, tested, and charged for 24-hours to ensure they are functional and in good operation to remain mission ready and decrease the amount of deadlined equipment.

