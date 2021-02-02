632nd Support Maintenance Company specialty platoon

Spc. Mitzuki Blanquiset, a utilities equipment repairer, assigned to 632nd Support Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, inspects and recharges a fire extinguisher to ensure safety and mission readiness, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 3. Mitzuki is one of the two Soldiers who are National Fire Prevention Agency 10 level certified to maintain fire suppression systems.

