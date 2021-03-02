632nd Support Maintenance Company specialty platoon

Photo By Spc. Elorina Santos | Spc. Mitzuki Blanquiset, a utilities equipment repairer, assigned to 632nd Support...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elorina Santos | Spc. Mitzuki Blanquiset, a utilities equipment repairer, assigned to 632nd Support Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, inspects and recharges a fire extinguisher to ensure safety and mission readiness, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 3. Mitzuki is one of the two Soldiers who are National Fire Prevention Agency 10 level certified to maintain fire suppression systems. see less | View Image Page

The Army contains many military occupational specialists some more common than others. The 632nd Support Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, have a specialty platoon which consists of tactical power generation specialists, utilities equipment repairers, quartermaster and chemical equipment repairers and construction equipment repairers. This specialty section is what maintains and sustains the 3rd DSB, the 3rd Infantry Division as well as both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.



Warrant Officer Angela Knight, an engineer equipment maintenance Warrant Officer assigned to 632nd SMC, 87th CSSB, 3rd DSB, is the head of this platoon. They run an inter-ground support equipment platoon responsible for maintaining a wide range of equipment.



“We provide the capability of everything from ground equipment, construction equipment and fire management system,” said Knight. “Having the fire management system, they can recharge, refill and inspect from a five pounder to a 20-pounder fire extinguisher. This saves the Army time and money by being able to replenish expired fire extinguishers and not having to toss them as damaged.”



A National Fire Prevention Agency 10 level certification is required to be able to operate the fire management system and two Soldiers in 632nd SMC are certified.



“NFPA 10 provides requirements to ensure that portable fire extinguishers will work as intended to provide a first line of defense against fires of limited size,” said Knight.



Adding to their list of shops, SMC also has a battery shop.



Batteries are things we need in everyday life simply because nearly everything is run off on batteries and without it, it can cause an entire fleet to be un functional,” said Knight. “We provide recharging, testing and inspections of batteries brought to us. Ultimately it decreases the downtime for mission readiness.”.



Sgt. Jared Moore, a utilities equipment senior mechanic assigned to 632nd SMC, 87th CSSB, 3rd DSB, facilitates the training of Soldiers for air conditioning and heaters. His prime role is to train Soldiers within his MOS as well as the quartermaster and chemical equipment repairers that fall under his leadership.



“What is unique about us is the diversity we have, you can implement us in any unit because there is always a job for us to do,” said Moore.



They repair vehicles and shelters that need air conditioning or heat, provide the pumps for laundromat systems in the field as well as for the showers to help keep Soldiers clean.



“A cold Soldier is not a very efficient Soldier and a hot Soldier is not a very efficient one either, so we continue to provide AC, heat, flow of water and fuel to systems that need it and this helps with pushing the mission forward,” said Moore.



Similar to the importance of batteries, power is also important to provide sustainment to the mission.



“Everything is ran off power and without the equipment we have there would be difficulties completing the mission,” said Sgt. Garth Scott, a tactical power generation noncommissioned officer assigned to, 632nd SMC, 87th CSSB, 3rd DSB. “Without power, the radios will not work in a tactical operations center and there would be no AC when it’s hot and no heat when it is cold.”



The platoon does a great deal of cross-training that allows them to extend their operational reach and prolong endurance for mission readiness.



“Soldiers are constantly training and learning from one another,” said Knight. “Cross training Soldiers is a great importance not only for the knowledge, but also to be able to fill positions when needed. Providing an extensive support of shops for batteries and fire extinguishers are a huge factor to the mission’s necessities. They are the heartbeat that extends out to others in a sustainment operation on and off the battlefield.

-30-