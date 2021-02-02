Spc. Cody Rains, a tactical power generation specialist assigned to 632nd Support Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, tests battery function at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 3. Batteries are brought in, tested, and charged for 24-hours to ensure they are functional and in good operation to remain mission ready and decrease the amount of deadlined equipment.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 11:05
|Photo ID:
|6510938
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-AG202-027
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 632nd Support Maintenance Company specialty platoon [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
632nd Support Maintenance Company specialty platoon
