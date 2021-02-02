Spc. Mitzuki Blanquiset, a utilities equipment repairer, assigned to 632nd Support Maintenance Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, inspects and recharges a fire extinguisher to ensure safety and mission readiness, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 3. Mitzuki is one of the two Soldiers who are National Fire Prevention Agency 10 level certified to maintain fire suppression systems.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 11:06
|Photo ID:
|6510941
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-AG202-444
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 632nd Support Maintenance Company specialty platoon [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
