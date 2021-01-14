49th MXG AETC award winners

Staff Sgt. Edward McGroder, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons loader, loads an inert bomb onto an F-16 Viper, Jan. 14, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. For his achievements this past year, McGroder was awarded the 2020 Air Education and Training Command Munitions Technician Supervisor of the Year Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

