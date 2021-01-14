Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th MXG AETC award winners [Image 4 of 5]

    49th MXG AETC award winners

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, load an inert bomb onto an F-16 Viper, Jan. 14, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Contributions from the 849th AMXS, and other units, helped the 49th Maintenance Group win the 2020 Air Education and Training Command Major General Clements McMullen Weapons System Maintenance Daedalian Trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 15:22
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    49th Maintenance Group

