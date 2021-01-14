Airmen from the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, load an inert bomb onto an F-16 Viper, Jan. 14, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Contributions from the 849th AMXS, and other units, helped the 49th Maintenance Group win the 2020 Air Education and Training Command Major General Clements McMullen Weapons System Maintenance Daedalian Trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 15:22 Photo ID: 6510173 VIRIN: 210114-F-UE756-1158 Resolution: 6644x4741 Size: 3.34 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th MXG AETC award winners [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.